Porchside Performances Concert Series

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) invites the community to enjoy live local music during Porchside Performances, a free outdoor concert series taking place every Thursday in August on the Heritage Porch.

The performances will take place Aug. 6, Aug. 13, Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on the Porch of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D, overlooking Heritage Park between Gaiennie and John Churchill Chase streets.

Each week will feature a different local performer or band, showcasing the vibrant music and culture that make New Orleans unique.

Performance Schedule

• Thursday, Aug. 6: Big Sam’s Funky Nation

• Thursday, Aug. 13: Honey Island Swamp Band

• Thursday, Aug. 20: Rockin’ Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters

• Thursday, Aug. 27: Robin Barnes & the Fiya Birds

"The Convention Center has always been a place where people come together, and Porchside Performances builds on that legacy by expanding its impact beyond conventions and events," said Jim Cook, president and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. "This series allows us to open our riverfront campus to the community, celebrate the incredible local talent that defines New Orleans and create new opportunities for residents and visitors to experience this space in a whole new way."

From after-work gatherings to relaxed evenings outdoors, Porchside Performances will offer a casual setting to gather with friends and neighbors while enjoying live entertainment. Located in the Warehouse District, the Heritage Porch provides a welcoming outdoor venue where guests can unwind, connect and experience the city's renowned music scene.

The series reflects the Convention Center's ongoing commitment to creating new opportunities for community connection, showcasing local artists and activating its campus beyond traditional events. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and settle in for an evening of music in Heritage Park. A cash bar will be available during each performance.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information about Porchside Performances, visit www.mccno.com/concert-series or follow the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on social media for artist announcements and event updates.

