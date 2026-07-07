Spiritus Mundi Crescentis: A Journey Across Medieval Europe
Spiritus Mundi Crescentis: A Journey Across Medieval Europe
Chamber ensemble playing music written in the 10th through 14th centuries, from across the European continent. A mix of dances, chant, and processional music.
* Dancing by the audience is entirely appropriate and encouraged, as is singing with the choruses for audience members who know the songs! Medieval and Renaissance costumes are also encouraged! *
Café Istanbul
Pay What You Will, $10 suggested donation
08:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
Spiritus Mundi Crescentis
Café Istanbul
2372 St Claude Ave Room 252New Orleans, Louisiana 70117
(504) 975-0286