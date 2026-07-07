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Spiritus Mundi Crescentis: A Journey Across Medieval Europe

Spiritus Mundi Crescentis: A Journey Across Medieval Europe

Chamber ensemble playing music written in the 10th through 14th centuries, from across the European continent. A mix of dances, chant, and processional music.

* Dancing by the audience is entirely appropriate and encouraged, as is singing with the choruses for audience members who know the songs! Medieval and Renaissance costumes are also encouraged! *

Café Istanbul
Pay What You Will, $10 suggested donation
08:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

Spiritus Mundi Crescentis
https://claudiacopeland.com/spiritus-mundi-crescentis.html
Café Istanbul
2372 St Claude Ave Room 252
New Orleans, Louisiana 70117
(504) 975-0286
https://www.cafeistanbulnola.com/