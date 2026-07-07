Join us for the 2026 Walk to End Alzheimer's® - New Orleans at the University of New Orleans - Earl K Long Library Lawn, 2000 Lakeshore Dr. New Orleans, Louisiana 70148.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, this inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

On Walk Day, walkers are welcome at 9 a.m., the event ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the walk will begin immediately after at 10 a.m. For further details, contact Shannon Vicari at 985 788 5202 or smvicari@alz.org and Barbara Clinton at 504 813 8820 or bclinton@alz.org.

