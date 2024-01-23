In rare move, New Orleans charter could stay open as a district-run school

A New Orleans elementary school slated to close may remain open after the city’s head of schools reversed course late Friday, saying she now plans to run the school directly.

Lafayette Academy lost its charter during this year’s renewal process and had initially been expected to stay open under a new operator.

But when one failed to step forward, the district’s superintendent, Avis Williams said she would shut the campus down.

“Ultimately, my decision is grounded in our district’s commitment to providing a high-quality education for all scholars,” Williams said at the time in a press release.

But some board members didn’t agree with her rationale for closing the school completely.

“It makes my blood boil to hear these excuses,” board member Leila Eames said Thursday before Williams changed her plan for Lafayette.

Eames, whose district includes Lafayette, said she was flooded with calls and texts from families after they learned the school would close completely.

“As a superintendent you should have come with a plan to direct run in your back pocket,” Eames said following a presentation from Williams on the district’s readiness to run schools.

New Orleans’ public school system is all charter, meaning it doesn’t run any schools directly. In recent years, it has temporarily taken over the occasional school before eventually chartering them to new operators.

Williams pushed back on the suggestion that she wasn’t prepared to take over the school and said if necessary, she would.

“I’m not saying that anything is impossible,” she said, arguing she hadn’t been given clear marching orders. “I work at the pleasure of the board.”

The board delayed taking formal action on Lafayette during Thursday’s meeting, citing the need to communicate with families. Late Friday, Williams said in a press release that she now intends to run the school directly and will seek the board's approval at its meeting in February.

If that happens, Lafayette’s roughly 500 students won’t have to enroll elsewhere, but will still get priority if they decide to apply to other schools through the district’s central enrollment process, which closes its first round on Jan. 26.

The school, on South Carrollton Avenue, will no longer be called Lafayette, since that’s the name of its current charter. It will instead adopt its site name, becoming The Leah Chase School.

It isn’t clear what will happen to the school beyond next year, though the district said it plans to share more details soon. Williams and district staff said they’ll meet with interested families beginning the week of Jan. 29.

Eames’ comments Thursday also kicked off a larger conversation about the future of the city’s all-charter system.

She said she supports charter schools, but stressed the need for the district to run schools directly, protecting children from the churn of school closures.

“This was never supposed to be a total charter district,” she said. “If our model was so good, why aren’t other districts in the nation using it?”