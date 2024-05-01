Police arrest 14 pro-Palestinian protesters, clear encampment at Tulane

Tulane University officials called in police early Wednesday to dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment on the school’s Uptown campus, less than 48 hours after it was established.

Police arrested at least 14 people, including several students, and cleared tents and a surrounding barricade on Gibson Lawn across from Audubon Park.

Witness videos from social media show dozens of officers in riot gear moving in a line through the encampment, handcuffing protesters with zip ties and loading some into vans.

Tulane officials said in a statement that they spent days coordinating with local and state police with the goal of “keeping the protesters and our community safe while returning campus to normal operations.”

Officials closed three buildings Tuesday and held classes scheduled there remotely due to the encampment. The closure continued Wednesday, the final day of classes for most students, while finals stretch into next week.

Campus and city police had been present at the encampment since it was set up Monday and officers repeatedly warned demonstrators that they were trespassing, even wheeling in a large electronic sign Tuesday afternoon.

“Free speech and the freedom to protest are sacred to us,” Tulane President Michael Fitts and other officials said in a statement, adding that the university has authorized other demonstrations this year.

“Harassment, intimidation, violence and other criminal acts on any of our campuses are not acceptable,” they said. “Organizers of protests need to know we will not tolerate these things.”

Students representing Jewish groups on campus said they felt threatened by the encampment and urged officials to shut it down.

Meanwhile, demonstrators themselves, some of whom identify as Jewish, stressed they were peaceful. The group said they would stay until their demands — including that the university disclose any support it provides to Israel and divest, as well as a ceasefire in Gaza — were met or they were arrested.

About a third of students at the private, highly-selective school identify as Jewish, according to the university's Hillel chapter. The school doesn't track how many students identify as Muslim, or any other religion.

Police cleared a number of pro-Palestinian encampments on college campuses across the country late Tuesday and early Wednesday. In addition to Tulane, students were arrested at the University of California and Columbia University in New York where demonstrators took over a building.

Two Tulane students were arrested for refusing to leave the encampment, according to the university, and another student was among six people arrested by campus police when tents were first set up on Monday.

Demonstrators pitched tents following a rally sponsored by Students for a Democratic Society chapters at both Tulane and neighboring Loyola University.

Tulane officials said the vast majority of people at the encampment — roughly 200 at its start — were not affiliated with the university, meaning they were neither students, faculty of staff.

When asked how the university could tell, a spokesperson said, “We know our students well and can easily distinguish between them and outside protesters.”

The school is taking disciplinary action against students who participated and seven have already been suspended. Officials said they are also looking into reports of employees that participated.

Four Loyola students were also arrested, a spokesperson confirmed.

“If you are arrested during this demonstration, Loyola has no power to intervene in legal proceedings,” Xavier Cole, the schools’ president, warned students. “You will be in violation of the student code of conduct and may face additional consequences.”