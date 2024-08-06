New Orleans’ first direct-run school in nearly 2 decades welcomes students

Pretty much every year, schools open, close or change hands in New Orleans, so new schools aren’t always big news — but this one is.

The Leah Chase School, named for the beloved local chef, is the city’s first direct-run school in nearly two decades. Even though it’s just one school, it’s still a significant change. Education reporter Aubri Juhasz discusses the circumstances, stakes and what comes next with host Bob Pavlovich.