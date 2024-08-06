© 2024 WWNO
New Orleans’ first direct-run school in nearly 2 decades welcomes students

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Aubri Juhasz
Published August 6, 2024 at 5:55 PM CDT
Students stand in line at the Leah Chase School, New Orleans' first direct-run school in nearly two decades, on the first day of classes on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.
Aubri Juhasz
/
WWNO
Students stand in line at the Leah Chase School, New Orleans' first direct-run school in nearly two decades, on the first day of classes on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

Pretty much every year, schools open, close or change hands in New Orleans, so new schools aren’t always big news — but this one is.

The Leah Chase School, named for the beloved local chef, is the city’s first direct-run school in nearly two decades. Even though it’s just one school, it’s still a significant change. Education reporter Aubri Juhasz discusses the circumstances, stakes and what comes next with host Bob Pavlovich.
