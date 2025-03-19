© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Callout: Parents, are you applying for the LA GATOR Scholarship?

City of New Orleans must pay $10 million to schools, judge says

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Aubri Juhasz
Published March 19, 2025 at 3:08 PM CDT
Katie Baudouin, president of the Orleans Parish School Board, talks to reporters about a funding agreement with the City of New Orleans on Nov. 18, 2024.
Aubri Juhasz
/
WWNO
Katie Baudouin, president of the Orleans Parish School Board, talks to reporters about a now-defunct funding agreement with the City of New Orleans on Nov. 18, 2024.

The City of New Orleans won't have to pay a $90 million settlement to its school board, but it's still on the hook for $10 million, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard said the agreement isn't binding since both sides didn't finalize it.

City and school officials held a joint press conference announcing the deal in October and later exchanged a contract, but Mayor LaToya Cantrell never signed the document.

Gilbert Montano, the city's chief administrative officer who led negotiations for the city, did not have the authority to agree to a settlement, Sheppard said.

It's a loss for the school board, which needs to fill a $50 million gap in funding this year. But Sheppard did give them a small win.

The city must pay the school board $10 million in the next 30 days, she said, since Cantrell approved the first settlement payment in this year's budget.

That money will help refill the district's reserves if the school board approves a plan to use $25 million in savings to cover the first half of its deficit.

The settlement would have ended a years-long lawsuit over how the city collects tax revenue for schools. The city keeps 2% of revenue as a service fee. District officials argue the practice is illegal and that schools need every dollar.

Both parties have said the collection fee is why they've been unable to settle. The fee generates over $10 million in revenue yearly, and neither side wants to give it up.

Sheppard set a June trial date for the lawsuit, which the school board filed in 2019.

"We wanted a trial all along," William Aaron, a lawyer for the school board, said after the hearing, adding that there's still a chance parties could settle then.

"The evidence is overwhelming in our favor that, over a decade, the school board's money was basically skimmed off the top by the city, to the detriment of school children," he said.
Tags
Education Louisiana NewsNew OrleansNew Orleans NewsNew Orleans News#New OrleansCantrellmayor cantrellLaToya CantrellMayor LaToya CantrellNOLA Public Schoolsorleans parish school boardSchoolschoolssettlement
Aubri Juhasz
Aubri Juhasz covers education, focusing on New Orleans' charter schools, school funding and other statewide issues. She also helps edit the station’s news coverage.
See stories by Aubri Juhasz

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info