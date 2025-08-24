© 2025 WWNO
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

How Katrina transformed New Orleans schools

By Aubri Juhasz
Published August 24, 2025 at 2:00 AM CDT

In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, state officials in Louisiana saw an opportunity to transform New Orleans public schools, many of which they considered "failing." Twenty years later, we look at one of the biggest experiments in U.S. public education and whether the move to charter schools was a success.

This episode of The Sunday Story was produced by Justine Yan. It was edited by Irene Noguchi. Audio engineering by Robert Rodriguez.

We'd love to hear from you. Send us an email at TheSundayStory@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Education
Aubri Juhasz
Aubri Juhasz covers education, focusing on New Orleans' charter schools, school funding and other statewide issues. She also helps edit the station’s news coverage.
See stories by Aubri Juhasz

