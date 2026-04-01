UNO will cut, consolidate programs as it transitions to LSU system

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The University of New Orleans — soon to be LSU New Orleans — is consolidating and discontinuing several programs due to low enrollment.

Most of the changes are to arts and education degrees, according to a press release. The university says less than 2% of students will be affected, and faculty members will be moved to other programs.

President Kathy Johnson said in a statement that impacted students will receive advising to complete their degrees or transition to a related program.

“These changes are not about reducing opportunity, rather, they are about strengthening it,” Johnson said.

UNO has struggled financially in recent years, largely due to low enrollment. The school currently enrolls fewer than 6,000 students, down from more than 17,000 at its peak before Hurricane Katrina.

The university's bachelor's in theatre will be discontinued, along with some theatre-related tracks and concentrations in its master's program.

Alumni of New Orleans’ theatre program took to social media over the weekend — as word of its possible closure spread — to call for it to remain open.

KC Wayne Simms said in a post shared by The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans and others that the program helped them build a career as a working actor.

“Closing it severs the pipeline between the next generation and the professional community waiting for them,” Simms wrote.

The School of Education will lose two of its four undergraduate programs and will no longer offer degrees in elementary education. The school’s master's in elementary, secondary and special education will all be discontinued.

The university is developing new programs in high-demand fields, including engineering, hospitality and healthcare, as part of its transition to the LSU system this summer.

Impacted programs include:

-Bachelor’s art history will be restructured with art history offered as a minor.

-Bachelor’s film and theatre, theatre track will be discontinued, with theatre arts offered as a minor.

-Bachelor’s international studies will be discontinued and offered as a minor.

-Bachelor’s elementary education and special education will be discontinued.

-Bachelor’s in mathematics will sunset when a new data science degree is available.

-Master’s in elementary, secondary and special education will all be discontinued.

-Some master’s in film and theatre tracks and concentrations will be discontinued, and the degree will be renamed to better reflect the program’s focus. UNO did not provide details.

-Master’s in tax accounting will end when current students complete their degrees.

Additionally, UNO said some other programs are being restructured “to preserve areas of study while improving efficiency and alignment.”