Dining out on Thanksgiving: These New Orleans restaurants will be open

Not cut out for carving the turkey this Thanksgiving? If cooking isn’t an option for you this year, don’t worry—we have you covered. Plenty of New Orleans restaurants are accepting dinner reservations on Thursday, Nov. 25, to help you enjoy Thanksgiving with none of the work.

With the help of OpenTable, we’ve compiled a list of places offering meals and specials on Thanksgiving Day. Reservations can book up fast, so you’ll want to make them in advance.

And if you’re in the mood for a Thanksgiving meal before next Thursday, you can stop by Parkway Tavern. The restaurant is serving up its popular Thanksgiving po-boys, and a portion of the proceeds goes toward fighting cancer. There are lines out the building, but many say it’s worth the wait.

Did we miss a restaurant? Email tips@wwno.org and let us know about Thanksgiving dine-in options in your area.

Alder and Birch - Treasure Chest Casino

Location: 4540 Williams Boulevard, Kenner

Hours of operation: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: The restaurant is hosting a four-course dinner on Thanksgiving. View the menu here.

Audubon Clubhouse by Dickie Brennan & Co.

Location: 975 Magazine Street, New Orleans

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: The restaurant is offering a family-style Thanksgiving feast for $65 per person. See more details here.

Bobby Hebert's Cajun Cannon Restaurant and Grill

Location: 4101 Veterans Boulevard, Metairie

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: For Thanksgiving, the restaurant will be offering its regular menu along with a Thanksgiving plate for $25. The plate includes fried turkey with turkey gravy, crawfish jalapeno cornbread and mustard greens. A Thanksgiving catering menu and more information is available at bobbyheberts.com .

Boulevard American Bistro

Location: 801 Magazine Street, New Orleans or 70340 LA-21, Covington

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: The restaurant has a special menu for Thanksgiving. You can dine in or order your meal online, but you’ll want to do that in advance.

Bourbon House

Location: 144 Bourbon Street, New Orleans

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: The restaurant’s Thanksgiving menu includes a traditional roast turkey dinner, whiskey glazed ham and cornbread oyster dressing. They’ll also offer a limited version of their regular menu.

Chemin à la Mer

Location: 2 Canal Street, New Orleans

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: The restaurant is serving guests boudin stuffed turkey this Thanksgiving. You can get turkey and andouille sausage gumbo as a starter. View the full Thanksgiving menu here.

The Country Club

Location: 634 Louisa Street, New Orleans

Hours of operation: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: The Thanksgiving Day menu includes a roasted turkey plate and other main course dishes, duck and oyster gumbo, crab beignets, boudin boulettes, pumpkin cheesecake and pecan pie. You can view the full menu here.

Couvant

Location: 315 Magazine Street, New Orleans (Located in The Eliza Jane)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: Couvant’s Thanksgiving menu features a three-course feast by Executive Chef Ryan Pearson. Dishes include Heritage Roasted Turkey, Gulf Fish Chaudree, Butternut Squash Velouté and Sweet Potato Pecan Pie.

Curio

Location: 301 Royal Street, New Orleans

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: Curio will be serving up Cajun Fried Turkey with crawfish cornbread dressing topped with rich gravy and cranberry sauce along with a sweet potato pecan crumble, classic green bean casserole and cornbread. You can get the meal for $24.95.

Fleming's Steakhouse - Metairie

Location: 3064 N. Causeway Boulevard, Metairie

Hours of operation: Opens at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving meals/specials: Flemings’ three-course Thanksgiving menu features their traditional style Herb-Roasted Turkey, Filet Mignon or Prime Bone-In Ribeye, starting at $62 per guest.

Hard Rock Cafe - New Orleans

Location: 125 Bourbon Street, New Orleans

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: The restaurant’s Thanksgiving dinner includes an entrée with slow-roasted turkey breast, roasted fresh vegetables, home-style classic stuffing, creamy sweet potato mash, cranberry sauce, and finished with a traditional turkey gravy.

Kingfish - New Orleans

Location: 337 Chartres Street, New Orleans

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: Kingfish will be serving up Cajun Fried Turkey with crawfish cornbread dressing topped with rich gravy and cranberry sauce along with a sweet potato pecan crumble, classic green bean casserole and cornbread. You can get the meal for $24.95.

Landry's Seafood House

Locations: 620 Decatur Street or 8000 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: For $39, you can enjoy a three-course traditional turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans, cranberry relish, turkey gravy and pumpkin pie. The restaurant also has a kids turkey plate for $15.

New Orleans Creole Cookery

Location: 510 Toulouse Street, New Orleans

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: The restaurant will be serving its regular menu and a three course Thanksgiving Meal. More information is available on neworleanscreolecookery.com .

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Location: 525 Fulton Street, New Orleans or 3633 Veterans Boulevard, Metairie

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: Ruth’s Chris will have a three-course Thanksgiving feast featuring sliced oven roasted turkey, garlic mashed potatoes and pumpkin cheesecake, starting at $48 for adults and $20 for children.

San Lorenzo at Hotel Saint Vincent

Location: 1507 Magazine Street, New Orleans

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: The restaurant will offer a buffet-style feast curated by Executive Chef Mark Holmes. Think holiday classics with an Italian twist. Highlights include Cider-Brined Turkey Breast & Confit Legs, Prosciutto Gravy, Cacio e Pepe Mac & Cheese and a Calabrian Chili Corn Casserole. The meal costs $125 per person; $65 for kids.

Trenasse

Location: 444 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: The restaurant will be offering a turkey dinner along with its regular menu. More information is available on trenasse.com.

Vessel NOLA

Location: 3835 Iberville Street, New Orleans

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.