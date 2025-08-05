New Orleans marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina with events around the city

This month, people across New Orleans will come together to honor the lives that were lost or forever changed by Hurricane Katrina, 20 years later.

The city is hosting a number of events leading up to the anniversary, including the Mayor’s K20 Summit, a week-long series of civic actions and public conversations. Local groups like the Hip Hop Caucus and Sess 4-5 are also holding their own commemorations. Sea Change will mark 20 years since Katrina with an event at the Broadside on Aug. 12. The Gulf States Newsroom will host a screening of "Women of the Storm" at the Prytania Theatre on Aug. 27.

Here's a schedule of events happening across the city.

Ongoing

Weathering the Storm: Reflecting on New Orleans’ Past

Location: Main Library, 219 Loyola Avenue

Time: On display daily through end of the year.

The exhibit looks at some of the major hurricanes that hit New Orleans in the 20th century–including Betsy, Camille and Katrina–and how the city responded, while tracing the evolution of emergency preparedness from the 1960s Office of Civil Defense to the launch of NOLA Ready in 2012. A digital version of the exhibit is available at nolacityarchives.org .

Surviving Katrina: The Hope, Healing and Rebirth of New Orleans

Location: Tate, Etienne & Prevost Center, 5909 St. Claude Avenue

Time: Daily showings (Opening reception: Aug. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Artist Ted Ellis will showcase a series of paintings highlighting stories of survival, healing and renewal after Katrina. Ellis will be at the opening reception with community leaders.

Friday, Aug. 8

Land of Opportunity Film Screening

Location: Gallier Hall, 545 St. Charles Avenue

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The film chronicles the rebuilding of New Orleans after the storm, focusing on the stories of urban planners, community leaders, displaced youth, immigrant workers, and public housing residents. The screening will be followed by a conversation with Director Luisa Dantas and Producer Rebecca Snedeker.

Saturday, Aug. 9

Make a Memory Box for Kids and Families

Location: Cita Dennis Hubbell Library, 725 Pelican Avenue

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Create a custom memory box to store special family photos, records, and memories for future generations to enjoy. Everyone can write or draw a memory to add to the box. Writing prompts and supplies will be provided. Registration required .

Katrina Gala with General Honore

Location: The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse Street

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hosted by Levees.Org, this gala features keynote speaker Lt. General Russel Honoré (Ret.), a silent auction, live music, and fundraising for education initiatives. All attendees will receive a copy of Words Whispered in Water by Sandy Rosenthal. Registration is required.

Tuesday, Aug. 12

Sea Change Live

Location: The Broadside, 600 N. Broad Street

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Join our live studio audience for a special broadcast marking 20 years since Katrina. The event will feature a panel on the future of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast with guests, including Rep. Troy Carter. Reception starts at 6 p.m., followed by the discussion at 7 p.m. Register here.

Saturday, Aug. 16

We’re Not Done Yet: Post-Katrina Urban Planning Lessons

Location: Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres Street

Time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Urban planner David Dixon–who helped draft the city’s post-Katrina Master Plan–will reflect on lessons learned from the storm. A panel of community leaders will discuss their roles helping the city recover. Admission is free, registration required.

Saturday, Aug. 23

Citywide Day of Service

Location: Oliver Bush Playground, 2500 Fats Domino Avenue

Time: Registration begins at 8 a.m.

The city is hosting a community clean-up at Oliver Bush Playground. Residents and neighborhood associations are encouraged to help city departments and volunteers beautify parks and playgrounds across the city. The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans will bring disaster canteens to city parks to distribute water and snacks to participants. Register here.

Guided Levee Breach Tour

Location: 5000 Warrington Drive

Time: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Levees.org founder Sandy Rosenthal will guide a tour of the Levee Exhibit Hall and Flooded House Museum at the London Avenue Canal breach, one of the worst levee failures during Katrina. No registration required.

Sunday, Aug. 24

Worship Service of Rembrance

Location: The Salvation Army Center of Worship & Service, 4526 S. Claiborne Avenue

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans will hold a special worship service to honor Major Richard Brittle, a Salvation Army minister who died after he stayed behind to help people evacuate during Katrina. The service will be led by Majors Dwayne and Marion Durham, with Major Marion Durham delivering the morning message.

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Turning the Tide: Weathering Katrina

Location: Tulane University Auditorium, 1440 Canal Street

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A panel of Times-Picayune journalists who stayed in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina will talk about what it was like to report during the storm and its aftermath. Attendees can also check out the exhibit, Operation Dream: A Futurespective for New Orleans, Another 20 Years Post-Katrina, which is on display in the Diboll Gallery, adjacent to the auditorium, through Nov. 7.

Discussion with Sandy Rosenthal

Location: 513 Octavia Street

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sandy Rosenthal, founder of Levees.Org, will share how she exposed the Army Corps of Engineers’ role in the levee failures after Katrina, an experience she details in her bestselling book Words Whispered in Water. A book signing will follow the discussion.

Film Screening: Women of the Storm, presented by the Gulf States Newsroom

Location: Prytania Theatre, 5339 Prytania Street

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Join the Gulf States Newsroom for a screening of "Women of the Storm", a 2015 documentary film that chronicles the efforts of a group of New Orleans women who mobilized after Katrina to advocate for the city's recovery. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with Q&A. Tickets are free and available on Eventbrite.

Friday, Aug. 29

Katrina March and Second Line

Location: North Galvez Street and Jourdan Avenue

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The New Orleans Katrina Commemoration Foundation and Hip Hop Caucus will host a second line to honor those impacted by Katrina and call attention to ongoing issues like poor infrastructure and climate injustice in underserved communities. Admission is free. RSVP here.

Do You Know What It Means: Katrina @ 20 Exhibit

Location: UNO Earl K. Long Library, 4th Floor Gallery

Time: Check the library’s hours here.

Presented by the Midlo Center and Earl K. Long Library, this exhibit marks the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, exploring the storm’s impact and enduring legacy. It opens Friday, Aug. 29 and will be on display throughout the fall.

A Reason to Stay Documentary Screening

Location: The Broad Theater, 636 N. Broad Street

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Broad Theater will screen A Reason to Stay, a documentary by Peter Becnel that captures life in a Mid-City neighborhood just after Hurricane Katrina. With camcorder video and photos, the film tells the story of Becnel and his wife, who bought their home just days before the storm hit and chose to ride it out.

Waves of Grace: Remembering Katrina

Location: The Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This one-night event features performances by local artists like Irma Thomas, Rockin’ Dopsie and Amanda Shaw. There will be testimonies from survivors and Kids of Katrina, an award ceremony honoring first responders and relief heroes, and a global livestream supporting children’s hospitals and youth grief programs.

Saturday, Aug. 30

Mayor’s K20 Summit

Location: Gallier Hall, 545 Saint Charles Avenue

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The mayor’s Hurricane Katrina 20th Anniversary Commemorative Summit will be a day of reflection featuring speakers, panel discussions, and opportunities to connect with others impacted by the storm. Tickets are free and available on Eventbrite.

Lower 9th Ward Housing Summit & Community Resource Fair

Location: Andrew P. Sanchez & Copelin-Byrd Multi-Service Center, 1616 Fats Domino Avenue

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will bring together more than 300 residents and advocates for a day of learning, access and healing. It will feature discussions on the future of the neighborhood, a resource fair, raffles and cultural activities.