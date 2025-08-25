‘What Was Lost’: Verite News series reflects on treasures lost to Katrina

This week marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina forever reshaped New Orleans and altered our sense of home.

Many lost so much during the storm: loved ones, homes, and the familiar rhythms of daily life. Often, it’s the smaller, more personal losses that stay with us: a cherished photo, a keepsake, or a drawing done by your child.

WWNO/WRKF has been airing What Was Lost, a new series from Verite News featuring audio essays and stories about things people lost to the storm, be it physical or emotional possessions.

In partnership with WWNO/WRKF, Verite News is also launching a five-part podcast for the series. WWNO/WRKF will post each episode on their sites as they're released throughout the week. You can also listen to the series on Spotify or Apple Music.