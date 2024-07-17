New Orleans council signals support for new minimum wage for musicians

New Orleans could soon have a new minimum wage for musicians working during city-run events and music festivals.

City councilmembers unanimously passed an ordinance in committee on Wednesday that would create New Orleans’ first uniform pay rates for performers compensated with public funds. The ordinance defines musician as “any person engaged in the act of musical performance,” including vocalists, DJs, conductors and instrumentalists.

Under the proposal, the city would pay at least $200 per hour of performance. Acts with 10 or more musicians would earn a flat rate of at least $2,000 per performance.

The new rules are designed to help make sure musicians are paid fairly, said Lisa Alexis, director of the mayor’s office of cultural economy, which helped craft the proposal. The city currently employs hundreds of musicians throughout the year for performances at Louis Armstrong International Airport and during various public events, but rates aren’t standardized.

“When we embrace our culture, it also uplifts the economy of our artists as well as the quality of life here in the city of New Orleans,” Alexis said.

Musicians have long struggled to make ends meet in New Orleans, despite their omnipresence in the city’s culture. The average annual income for musicians is just under $28,000 per year, according to research from the Music and Culture Coalition of New Orleans.

A typical gig in the city pays around a $125 flat rate. A DJ who the city hired to perform at its Easter Eggstravanza events last year earned $75 per hour for a 3 hour gig–not including set up or preparation.

Varying rates make it hard for musicians to keep up with cost of living, said Danovon Calhoun-Bettis, a musician and engagement director at MCCNO, who spoke in favor of the city’s new minimum wage proposal during Wednesday’s economic development committee meeting.

“This will provide greater economic stability,” he said. “More so, it will set a benchmark for fair pay for other event producers, which will further enhance the quality of life of musicians.”

If approved, New Orleans would join other U.S. cities, such as Austin, Texas, that have tried to increase wages for musicians.

The ordinance states musicians may negotiate for pay above the minimum wage at any time. It does not cover dancers or non-musical acts. Volunteer musical performance, including school groups, are also excluded.

Wages would adjust with inflation annually, based on the federal Consumer Price Index. The ordinance in its current form would kick into effect in January 2025.

Councilmembers in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting expressed support for the idea, but called for tougher enforcement measures.

“I’m concerned that despite what our intent is, departments do what they want to do,” said Jean Paul Morrell, councilmember. “I think it's going to be necessary to amend the ordinance to say we're going to make departments affirm monthly or quarterly they're actually following the ordinance.”

Public commenters urged leaders to incorporate an enforcement mechanism for the new wage rules.

“We don't really support these ordinances and our workers unless we enforce them,” said Erika Zucker, policy advocate with the Workplace Justice Project.

Members of the city’s economic development committee approved the proposed ordinance unanimously. It will now head to the full council at a later date for more debate and amendments.