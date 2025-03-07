Mardi Gras parades to roll Sunday after weather delays

© 2025 WWNO
WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Garrett Hazelwood
Published March 7, 2025 at 2:58 PM CST
Lent has begun. King cake season is over. But Mardi Gras parades are still rolling.

Three parades, which were postponed due to weather, will be held on Sunday, March 9, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The Krewe of Elks truck parade will roll at 9 a.m., starting at the corner of Tchoupitoulas Street and Napoleon Avenue. The Krewe of Crescent City truck parade will immediately follow on the same route.

The parades will go up Napoleon Avenue to St. Charles Avenue, turn north on Louisiana Avenue and disband at South Claiborne Avenue and Toledano Street. The route is a shortened version of the parades’ original path.

Later that day, the Mystic Krewe of Barkus will walk in the French Quarter at 2 p.m., following its planned route. The parade of dogs and dog-loving humans starts and ends at Armstrong Park, looping through 15 blocks of the Vieux Carré and past Jackson Square.

Barkus was scheduled for Feb. 23, but had to be pushed back due to heavy rain. The Krewe of Crescent City and the Krewe of Elks are typically among the last parades to roll on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans. Both were rescheduled — as were parades in Jefferson Parish — after a storm brought heavy wind and rain to the area.

