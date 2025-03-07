Mardi Gras parades to roll Sunday after weather delays

Lent has begun. King cake season is over. But Mardi Gras parades are still rolling.

Three parades, which were postponed due to weather, will be held on Sunday, March 9, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The Krewe of Elks truck parade will roll at 9 a.m., starting at the corner of Tchoupitoulas Street and Napoleon Avenue. The Krewe of Crescent City truck parade will immediately follow on the same route.

The parades will go up Napoleon Avenue to St. Charles Avenue, turn north on Louisiana Avenue and disband at South Claiborne Avenue and Toledano Street. The route is a shortened version of the parades’ original path.

Later that day, the Mystic Krewe of Barkus will walk in the French Quarter at 2 p.m., following its planned route. The parade of dogs and dog-loving humans starts and ends at Armstrong Park, looping through 15 blocks of the Vieux Carré and past Jackson Square.