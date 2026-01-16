Charles Wall, a New Orleans native, named deputy director of ICE

Another person with Louisiana ties has been appointed deputy director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Charles Wall was appointed to the role "effective immediately" on Thursday (Jan. 15) by Kristi Noem, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security secretary. Noem announced Wall's appointment in a post on the social media site X.

"For the last year, Mr. Wall served as ICE’s Principal Legal Advisor, playing a key role in helping us deliver historic results in arresting and removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods," Noem said in her announcement. "Mr. Wall has served as an ICE attorney for 14 years and is a forward leaning, strategic thinker who understands the importance of prioritizing the removal of murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists from our country."

Wall fills the role vacated by Madison Sheahan, who previously served as Secretary of Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries under Gov. Jeff Landry before taking on the role. She stepped down as deputy director on Thursday and launched a campaign for Congress in Ohio.

According to an ICE bio, Wall attended college and law school in New Orleans, earning a Bachelor of Arts from the University of New Orleans and a Juris Doctor from Tulane Law School. He worked in the Orleans Parish district attorney's office before joining ICE as Assistant Chief Counsel in 2012.