Le Jazz Hot with Linda Seabright presents a peppy hour of traditional jazz at its finest - classic and contemporary. From the icons like Louis, Bix, Kid Ory and King Oliver, to current masters upholding the tradition like Preservation Hall Jazz Band, we aim to delight, enlighten and share trad jazz from all over the world.

With a fine focus on New Orleans of course!

Support generously provided by the New Orleans Jazz Museum.