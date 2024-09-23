New Orleans fall festival and event guide

Autumn has finally arrived, and the excitement for fall festivals in New Orleans is just beginning. From Oktoberfests to Caribbean Carnivals and other events honoring the city’s diverse communities, there will be plenty of ways to enjoy fall in and around New Orleans.

Here’s a selection of events we found.

International Arts Festival



Sept. 27-29, 2024

Locations: The Orpheum Theater (Day 1), Armstrong Park (Day 2 and Day 3)

The Orpheum Theater (Day 1), Armstrong Park (Day 2 and Day 3) Cost: $50 - $1,500

The three-day event, presented by the International Arts Foundation, aims to promote cultural diversity and global awareness. It will feature New Orleans musicians and a number of global stars, including Yohan Marley, Mystic Marley and more.

NOLAxNOLA



Sept. 26 - Oct. 6

Locations: Across New Orleans

Across New Orleans Cost: Some shows are free, others are ticketed

The event, pronounced “NOLA by NOLA” will bring 400 shows to iconic venues across the city, from Tipitinas to Preservation Hall. This year’s lineup includes local acts like The Revivalists, Big Freedia, many brass bands, Mardi Gras Indians and more.

Art for Art’s Sake



Saturday, Oct. 5

Location: Magazine Street

Cost: Free

More than 100 shops, stores and restaurants will participate in the annual showcase of art, food and music along a six-mile stretch of Magazine Street.

Gretna Fest



Oct. 4 - 6

Location: 740 2nd Street, Gretna

Cost: $40 - $255 for festival admission ages 13+, River Club Suite tickets cost between $7,500 - $8,500

There will be plenty of activities along with food, arts and crafts and live music from local, national and international acts.

National Fried Chicken Fest



Oct 5 - 6

Location: Lakeshore Drive & Franklin Avenue

Cost: $20 - $119

Fried chicken lovers can choose from a wide variety of world-class dishes from over 40 participating restaurants. There will be live music, a new unlimited Beer Garden, family-friendly games and more.

Oktoberfest



Oct. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26

Location: Deutsches Haus, just across the street from Bayou St. John at City Park.

Cost: Daily admission to Oktoberfest is $10 (cash only) and free for children ages 11 and under.

The event will take place over three weekends, featuring a host of authentic German foods, live music, dances, activities and more.

Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival



Oct. 11-13

Location: Lafayette Square Park

Cost: Free. The price for the VIP Experience is $300 per ticket, plus processing fees of $15.99, for a total of $315.99 per person.

Expect mouth-watering BBQ and music from some of southern Louisiana and Mississippi’s top blues performers.

Gentilly Festival



Oct. 11

Location: Pontchartrain Park Playground

Cost: Free, $15-$140 for VIP tickets

Bring the whole family to enjoy live music, food from local restaurants and arts and crafts from area artisans and vendors.

West Bank Hispanic Heritage Festival



Oct. 12

Location: University of Holy Cross, 4123 Woodland Drive

Cost: Free

The family-friendly event will highlight New Orleans’ vibrant Hispanic cultures with plenty of dancing, food, live music, art and activities.

New Orleans Film Festival



Oct. 16-22 (in-person), Oct. 16-27 (virtually)

Location: The Broad Theater, Contemporary Art Center, The Prytania Theatres and online

Tickets: Individual tickets will go on sale to the general public at a later date.

The New Orleans Film festival will bring more than 150 independent films to multiple theaters across the city, putting a spotlight on emerging, diverse storytellers from the South and around the globe.

Top Taco



Oct. 24

Location: Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Boulevard, Metairie

Cost: $85 - $135, plus fees

Fest-goers will get to sample tacos and signature cocktails from some of the best restaurants in New Orleans and vote for their favorites.

NOLA Funk Fest



Oct. 18 - 20

Location: New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Avenue

Cost: Admission rates vary

This year’s festival promises plenty of funky tunes, food, drinks and artisanal crafts with local acts like George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners, Big Freedia and more.

Krewe of Boo



Oct. 19

Location: The French Quarter

Cost: Free

The Krewe of BOO! will turn the Vieux Carre (French Quarter) into the “Boo Carre!” with its annual Halloween parade. There will be special events and afterparties throughout the weekend, including a Zombie Run and Lucy's Balcony Bash.

Tremé Fall Fest



Oct. 25-26

Locations: George & Joyce Wein, Jazz & Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart (Friday) and 1100 block of Henriette Delille (Saturday)

Cost: The festival is free and open to the public. Early bird tickets to the Patron Party are on sale until Sept. 24 for $125, plus fees. The ticket includes a buffet and an open bar.

The festival will host a patron party at the Jazz & Heritage Center on Friday, Oct. 25 followed by a daylong event on Henriette Delille Saturday with a lineup of local musicians, food and art vendors and other fun activities. There will be second lines, stilt-walkers, artist tents, and more.

Oak Street Po-Boy Festival



Oct. 27

Location: Oak and S. Carrollton Avenue

Cost: Festival is free, but wristbands ($10-$125) are required to purchase po-boys.

The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is an entire day celebrating New Orleans’ iconic sandwich. Fest-goers can enjoy po-boys from over 40 local vendors along with live music on multiple stages.

NOLA Zydeco Fest



Nov. 2

Location: Mandeville Shed at Crescent Park

Cost: Tickets are $20 general admission and $65 VIP.

The event, set against the backdrop of the Mississippi River, will feature live performances by some of the best Zydeco bands from Southwest Louisiana.

Bayou Bacchanal



Nov. 1 - 2

Location: Congo Square

Cost: Ticket prices will be announced at a later date.

The original Caribbean Carnival of New Orleans will return to Congo Square with Caribbean cuisine, costumes, dance, music, and a big parade.

Prospect.6: The Future is Present, The Harbinger is Home



Nov. 2 - Feb. 2, 2025

Cost: See ticket prices here.

The event brings over 50 artists from around the world to New Orleans to create projects at a number of venues across the city. Fest-goers can attend exhibit openings, mural unveilings and more.

Tremé Creole Gumbo Festival



Nov. 9-10

Location: Louis Armstrong Park

Cost: Free admission, donations accepted

There will be plenty of live music, an arts market, and of course, gumbo! More information, including a live music schedule, will be released at a later date.

LUNA Fête



Nov 14 - 17

Location: Gallier Hall to Piazza d’Italia

Cost: Free

Using LED lights, lasers and projected artworks, the event will transform downtown New Orleans into a playground of light for four days, exploring the themes of “Melody and Mythology.”

Beignet Festival



Nov. 16

Location: City Park Festival Grounds

Cost: $20 - $50

Beignet lovers will get to choose from more than 80 menu options with nearly 50 unique takes on beignets, including vegan and gluten-free ones. There will be live music, a Kids Village, Artist Market, Beer Garden and more.

Bayou Classic



Thanksgiving weekend

Location: Downtown New Orleans

Cost: Tickets are now on sale and can be ordered from Ticketmaster or purchased at the gate.

On Thanksgiving weekend, fans will flock to the Caesars Superdome to watch the thrilling football matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. The big game is on Saturday with a highly anticipated halftime show featuring two of the nation’s greatest marching bands. The Bayou Classic Parade will roll through downtown on Thanksgiving Day.

