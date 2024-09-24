RTA rolls out 21 new buses in push to improve reliability

A fleet of new buses has rolled onto the streets of New Orleans over the past few months, marking a step forward in the Regional Transit Authority’s push to modernize its aging fleet and reduce widespread route delays.

The agency, which services Orleans and St. Bernard parishes, has put 21 new vehicles into service ahead of its new fall service schedule changes, leaders said at a press conference on Tuesday. At least eight more are expected to beef up the system by the start of 2025.

“This is just the start of our modernization,” said RTA’s CEO Lona Edwards Hankins. “We've seen a reduction in those calls saying, ‘Where’s my bus?’ And the general complaints about late issues.”

Matt Bloom / WWNO RTA’s CEO Lona Edwards Hankins speaks at an event promoting the agency's newest bus fleet additions. RTA is rolling out 21 new buses this year in an effort to improve widespread delays in its service.

The new bus arrivals come after a rough few years for the agency’s reliability.

Last year, the RTA’s systemwide on-time performance rate hovered around 76% , making the network difficult to use for many residents. Leaders blame an aging bus fleet and shortage of mechanic labor for the delays. RTA has around 140 buses, but fewer than 90 are typically in service at any given time.

The new fleet addition is funded primarily through an $18.6 million investment of American Rescue Plan COVID-19 recovery funds. RTA is also in the process of spending a $71.4 million grant from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to add an additional 20 new electric buses.

“I think we are starting to see a level of hope and gratitude in our operators,” Edwards Hankins said.

The agency still faces a number of headwinds to improving its reliability and reputation among riders. Its board is currently unable to conduct regular meetings due to a recent mass exodus of members, stemming from a contract scandal.

Matt Bloom / WWNO A new RTA bus sits outside of the agency's headquarters. RTA is rolling out 21 new buses this year in an effort to improve widespread delays in its service.

Jefferson Parish and the City of Kenner also withdrew from RTA’s membership after the incident.

Despite the challenges, attendees of Tuesday’s press conference expressed confidence that the New Orleans region’s public transit system is on an upward trajectory.

“We are seeing positive things involving the Regional Transit Authority,” said New Orleans City Councilman Eugene Green. n.