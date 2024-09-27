New Uber, Lyft pickup zones to ease traffic along Frenchmen during peak bar hours

The City of New Orleans has launched a pilot program with Uber and Lyft to ease bumper-to-bumper traffic along a busy stretch of Frenchmen Street.

"We’re excited to roll out the Frenchmen Rides initiative for improved safety for both patrons and nightlife workers on Frenchmen Street," said Michael Ince, Interim Director, Mayor's Office of Nighttime Economy.

According to their data, Uber and Lyft vehicles make up roughly 80 percent of peak weekend traffic in the two-block area known for its live music and nightlife.

To alleviate the congestion, they’ve set up pickup and drop-off zones about a block away from Frenchmen, on the river-bound side of Elysian Fields Avenue. The zones are located at 700 Elysian Fields and 500 Elysian Fields.

Rideshares won’t be able to access Frenchmen, but all other vehicles are allowed onto the street.

“Like other cities, New Orleans is moving toward implementing permanent designated rideshare zones in the future for a safer and more efficient solution to this ongoing problem, so that residents and visitors can enjoy the Frenchmen Street attractions without the hassle,” the city said in a press release.

The program will run from Sept. 26 to Nov. 24, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.