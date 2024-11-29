City announces traffic closures for Bayou Classic weekend

Most of New Orleans' French Quarter will be closed to vehicle traffic this weekend — from Friday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 30 — for the football game and other events related to the Bayou Classic.

The Bayou Classic is a highly anticipated annual contest between rival schools Grambling State University and Southern University that will be held this year in the Caesars Superdome. The event includes a parade, battle of the bands, and football game.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected over the weekend, according to a press release from the City of New Orleans.

To manage the influx of pedestrian and vehicle traffic, city officials announced the following street closures:

All streets leading into the French Quarter from Canal St., Decatur St., N. Rampart St. and Dumaine St.

Friday, Nov. 29: 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30: 3 p.m. to 6 a.m.



(Only residents, taxi cabs, limousines and small buses will be allowed to enter.)

All streets leading to Bourbon St. from Royal St. and Dauphine St. will be closed to traffic.

Friday, Nov. 29: 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30: 3 p.m. to 6 a.m.



There will also be no parking allowed on any of the streets running perpendicular to the Mississippi River from Canal St. through St. Ann St. from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information and updates, check the Nola Ready website at: https://ready.nola.gov/events/bayou-classic-2023/51st-annual-bayou-classic/