UNO under mandatory evacuation due to potential threat

The University of New Orleans is under a mandatory, campus-wide evacuation after university police were made aware of a potential threat on Friday.

UNO Emergency sent out the evacuation alert via email just before 11 a.m.

"The UNO Police Department has been made aware of a potential threat to the University of New Orleans. A mandatory evacuation of all campuses is ordered," the alert said. "This is an actual emergency and not a test or a drill!!"

WWNO reporters at the scene noted that New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police and UNO Department of Public Safety vehicles were present on campus.

Campus security confirmed that the threat was "confined to administration." A few minutes before noon, campus security told staff who were still on campus that they could return to their offices and shelter in place, but the evacuation order has not been fully lifted.

Benjamin Franklin High School, which is on the UNO campus, lifted its shelter-in-place order shortly after noon.

The evacuation comes just after the university's December graduation ceremony kicked off at Lakefront Arena at 10 a.m.

WWNO has reached out to UNO officials for further information on the threat and evacuation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

WWNO Education reporter Aubri Juhasz contributed to this report.