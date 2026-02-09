WWNO’s Diane Mack to retire after 35 years on air

After 35 years, Diane Mack, "Morning Edition" host and the gentle voice that has guided generations of public radio listeners through the start of their days, has announced her retirement from WWNO — New Orleans Public Radio, 89.9 FM. Her last day on the air will be Friday, March 20.

“My time at WWNO has been such a rewarding experience,” Mack said of her retirement. “I’ve learned so much from the people I’ve interviewed through the years, and our listeners have been like an extended family. As much as I am looking forward to this new chapter in my life, it is also a little bittersweet to leave.”

Mack began her career at KATC-TV in Lafayette as a reporter and morning news anchor before moving home to New Orleans in 1982, joining the news staff of WDSU-TV as a general assignment reporter. She joined the WWNO staff part-time in 1991, hosting news programs, a classical music show, and the "Friends of Music" concert series and then became a full-time staff member in 1993. In her cumulative 35 years at the station, Diane has hosted "Morning Edition," was an award-winning producer for the station's cultural arts radio feature "Inside the Arts," and is a regular contributor and producer of Louisiana Considered.

“Diane’s impact has been enormous, and she has made such a substantial contribution to the station,” said WWNO General Manager Paul Maassen. “She has made a real connection to this community and, while we are happy for her and know her retirement is well-deserved, she will also be incredibly missed.”

Listeners are invited to leave messages for Diane on a special comment line: (504) 302-3889.

The station will play a selection of the recordings during the Spring Member Fest from March 11-18.

WWNO is planning a public event to honor Diane. More details will be announced soon.