© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana is investigating a gas pipeline explosion that killed a man

By The Associated Press
Published August 20, 2024 at 9:57 AM CDT
Google Maps
This map shows Venice, an unincorporated community and census-designated place in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana

VENICE, La. (AP) — A man working on a natural gas pipeline in a marshy coastal area was killed in a weekend explosion, Louisiana state police said.

The cause of Saturday night’s blast near Venice in southeast Louisiana is under investigation. State police identified the victim as Joshua Nichols, 40, of Lake Charles. New Orleans news outlets reported that Nichols’ body was recovered Sunday morning.

No other injuries were reported. State police said gas pipelines in the area were blocked while a fire resulting from the explosion burned itself out. Initial air quality tests showed no threat to the public, state police said in a social media post.
Tags
Louisiana News Louisiana News
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info