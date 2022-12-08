Head of New Orleans transit authority to resign at end of year

The head of the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will step down at the end of the year, according to a report from NOLA.com .

RTA CEO Alex Wiggins has led the agency for over three years. He came home to his native New Orleans for the position, after working for public transit agencies in cities across the country.

Wiggins led the RTA through the pandemic, when ridership sank to historic lows and at least three RTA employees died of COVID.

He also oversaw the agency’s first major bus system redesign since Hurricane Katrina.

Wiggins also saw pushback during his tenure. After Hurricane Ida last year, the union that represents RTA workers called for him to resign amid a dispute about emergency pay for work done during the widespread power grid failure that followed the Category 4 storm.

Wiggins told NOLA.com he’s stepping down to spend more time with his family.

The RTA board said the resignation will take effect Dec. 31. The RTA’s deputy CEO for infrastructure, Lona Hankins, will temporarily lead the agency as the board conducts a national search for a new CEO.

The RTA did not respond to a request for comment for this story.