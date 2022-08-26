Carly BerlinNew Orleans Metro Reporter
Carly Berlin is the New Orleans Reporter for WWNO and WRKF. She focuses on housing, transportation, and city government. Previously, she was the Gulf Coast Correspondent for Southerly, where her work focused on disaster recovery across south Louisiana during two record-breaking hurricane seasons. Much of that reporting centered on the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Delta in Lake Charles, and was supported by a grant from the Pulitzer Center.
Carly grew up in Atlanta and earned a BA in English with a Creative Writing concentration from Bowdoin College in 2018.
-
-
City Council leaders threatened to cut Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s salary amid an ongoing spat involving the mayor’s use of city funds to cover travel expenses.
-
The ordinance, which passed unanimously on Thursday, orders the Department of Public Works to return MacArthur Boulevard and Newton Street to their previous configurations within 60 days.
-
On Thursday, Sept. 15, the City Council will vote on an ordinance that would order the removal of the protected elements out of the protected bike lanes in two areas of Algiers.
-
For months, residents of the development built atop a toxic landfall have pressed city officials and contractors to use a metric known as “replacement cost” for determining how much the city will pay them out. They argue that other, more traditional appraisal metrics would be discriminatory.
-
The network overhaul takes effect on Sept. 25 and "is the first major redesign of the transit network since Hurricane Katrina," said New Orleans RTA CEO Alex Wiggins.
-
It's the first public statement in response to a petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, launched last week.
-
New Orleans City Council enacted a temporary moratorium on residential short-term rentals as it goes back to the drawing board to craft new rules.
-
A formal effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been launched Friday, according to a report from NOLA.com.
-
From evacuation routes to tips on getting out of town if you don't have a car: here's the information you need to consider when making your hurricane plans.