How the Louisiana legislature is addressing carbon capture this congressional session

Proposals for carbon capture and sequestration projects have been popping up across Louisiana for years. Officials have welcomed these projects, but residents have recently expressed their concerns of the plans to store carbon dioxide underground — especially in the area surrounding Lake Maurepas.

Residents’ concerns of this new industry have led state lawmakers to propose a string of bills aimed at tightening restrictions and allowing for more local input on projects. The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker has been following these bills, and joins us today for more.

The Louisiana governor’s race is coming up this November, and so far, nine candidates have thrown their hats in the ring.

Over the next few weeks, we will bring you a series of interviews with these candidates as they speak with the The Times-Picayune | The Advocate editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Up first we have Richard Nelson, a Republican state representative from Mandeville. He spoke with Grace about his stance on the income tax, the legalization of marijuana, public school choice, and what he would bring to the governor’s office as a millennial candidate.

