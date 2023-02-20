1 dead, 4 others shot during Mardi Gras Bacchus parade in New Orleans

Gunshots brought one of New Orleans’ major Mardi Gras parades to a halt late Sunday night, with one dead and four hospitalized, according to New Orleans police.

The giant floats in the Krewe of Bacchus were rolling down St. Charles Avenue near Terpsichore Street when parade attendees told media outlets they heard a dozen or so shots ring out around 9:30 p.m.

Among those shot was a young girl, one woman and three men, who were brought to the University Medical Center for injuries, according to NOLA.com. NOPD officials said one of the men died during surgery at the hospital, while the other four are reportedly in stable condition.

More information on the victim and other four shot were not available as of 10 a.m. Monday.

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested a suspect found near the parade route and confiscated two weapons. NOPD has not yet released more information on the suspect or a motive.

Sunday’s mass shooting was one of several shootings that day, with five others shot and two reported dead, according to other NOPD press releases.