'Jailhouse lawyer' campaigns to be the next New Orleans Clerk of Court

During local elections, you likely think about how you’ll vote for mayor, but what about Clerk of Court? The job sounds administrative and bureaucratic. But Calvin Duncan cares deeply about the fair administration of justice and sees this office as the key to improving Louisiana’s legal system.

Duncan was wrongfully imprisoned for more than 28 years. Now, he's running to become the next Clerk of Court in New Orleans, the role that maintains the evidence and legal documents that eventually secured his freedom.

Eve Abrams has the story.

