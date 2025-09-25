© 2025 WWNO
'Jailhouse lawyer' campaigns to be the next New Orleans Clerk of Court

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Eve Abrams
Published September 25, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT
Calvin Duncan

During local elections, you likely think about how you’ll vote for mayor, but what about Clerk of Court? The job sounds administrative and bureaucratic. But Calvin Duncan cares deeply about the fair administration of justice and sees this office as the key to improving Louisiana’s legal system.

Duncan was wrongfully imprisoned for more than 28 years. Now, he's running to become the next Clerk of Court in New Orleans, the role that maintains the evidence and legal documents that eventually secured his freedom.

Eve Abrams has the story.
News Criminal JusticeInnocence ProjectElections
Eve Abrams
Eve Abrams first fell in love with stories listening to her grandmother tell them; it’s been an addiction ever since.
See stories by Eve Abrams

