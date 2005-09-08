© 2022 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your crucial donation during the Fall Drive provides content across platforms and across the world: 844-790-1094 or click here now!
NPR News

Going Fort to Fort in Baghdad

By Philip Reeves
Published September 8, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

In Baghdad, life behind razor wire and concrete barricades, guarded by watchtowers, often becomes claustrophobic for foreigners.

Baghdad used to be a bustling metropolis, a pleasant place to spend a day out. But it has turned into a patchwork quilt of heavily fortified compounds, modern-day forts that have cropped up across the city to protect their residents from violence and kidnapping.

So the only solution for those who can no longer stand being locked up is to go fort hopping.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
See stories by Philip Reeves

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info