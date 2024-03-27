Israelis hesitantly return to Sderot
Almost everyone fled Sderot, the biggest city invaded by Hamas attackers on Oct. 7. Now most have returned, soldiers are guarding schools, and residents are traumatized and insecure.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Almost everyone fled Sderot, the biggest city invaded by Hamas attackers on Oct. 7. Now most have returned, soldiers are guarding schools, and residents are traumatized and insecure.
Copyright 2024 NPR