TX Rangers hope for rare repeat as World Series champs

By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published March 29, 2024 at 3:33 PM CDT

The Texas Rangers are still riding the high from last year's first-ever World Series win. Fans are hopeful Texas can repeat as champs as a new baseball season gets underway.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
