Ashley Judd says the #MeToo movement isn't going anywhere
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Ashley Judd, who came forward in 2017 with allegations about Harvey Weinstein, about the overturning of his 2020 rape conviction in New York.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Ashley Judd, who came forward in 2017 with allegations about Harvey Weinstein, about the overturning of his 2020 rape conviction in New York.
Copyright 2024 NPR