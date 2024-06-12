NBA great Jerry West dies
NBA legend Jerry West has died. His silhouette is the basis of the NBA logo and was an All-Star each of the 14 years he played for the Los Angeles Lakers. He left his mark as a team executive too.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
NBA legend Jerry West has died. His silhouette is the basis of the NBA logo and was an All-Star each of the 14 years he played for the Los Angeles Lakers. He left his mark as a team executive too.
Copyright 2024 NPR