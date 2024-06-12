© 2024 WWNO
NBA great Jerry West dies

By Steve Futterman
Published June 12, 2024 at 3:17 PM CDT

NBA legend Jerry West has died. His silhouette is the basis of the NBA logo and was an All-Star each of the 14 years he played for the Los Angeles Lakers. He left his mark as a team executive too.

