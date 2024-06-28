© 2024 WWNO
Supreme Court hands a victory to some January 6 defendants

By Tom Dreisbach,
Danielle Kurtzleben
Published June 28, 2024 at 11:14 AM CDT

The Supreme Court said that prosecutors had overstepped when they used an obstruction law to charge one of the Jan. 6 attackers. The ruling may affect other prosecutions.

NPR News
Danielle Kurtzleben
