WATCH: Rep. Maxine Waters endorses Kamala Harris in DNC Night 1 remarks

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, who is serving her 17th term, endorsed Kamala Harris for president during her speech, drawing on the history of civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer.

Waters, 86, told the story of Hamer, a Black activist from Mississippi who fought for a seat at the 1964 Democratic National Convention. She brought the moment full circle to Harris, who is the first Black woman to be nominated by a major party for president.

"I know there is no better leader to marshal us into the future," said Waters.

