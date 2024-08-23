Morning news brief
VP Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for president. Former President Trump visits the wall along the southern border in Cochise County, Arizona. The FDA approves new COVID-19 vaccines.
Copyright 2024 NPR
