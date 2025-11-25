© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Spotlighting the Teacher of the Year 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 25, 2025 at 11:04 AM CST

This year’s National Teacher of the Year is embarking on a year-long tour to inspire fellow teachers around the country.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ashlie Crosson, an English teacher at Mifflin County High School in Pennsylvania. And we hear what students at Central Elementary School in Olathe, Kansas, had to say about their music teacher, Rachel Marlow, who was named 2026 Kansas Teacher of the Year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info