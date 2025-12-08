© 2025 WWNO
Supreme Court hears case about President Trump's firing of FTC commissioner

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 8, 2025 at 10:53 AM CST

The Supreme Court is weighing a 90-year-old precedent on Monday when it considers whether to allow President Trump to fire Rebecca Slaughter, a commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission, not for cause, but because she doesn’t fit in with the agenda.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Kim Wehle, who is a professor at the University of Baltimore Law School and a former assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

