Trump allows Nvidia to sell advanced AI computer chips to China

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 9, 2025 at 10:59 AM CST

President Trump has rolled back years of policy restrictions with his latest decision to allow technology giant Nvidia to sell its H200 chips, which are used in the development of artificial intelligence, to China. This is a significant win for China, which has trailed behind America in the AI race.

We speak with Chris Miller, author of the book “Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology,” about what this means.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom

