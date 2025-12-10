© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

WWNO's HD service is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We are currently working to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience until our full services are restored.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published December 10, 2025 at 3:48 AM CST

Trump downplays affordability at Pennsylvania rally, Fed expected to cut rates for a third straight time, Afghan CIA fighters, like National Guard attack suspect, face mental health struggles in U.S.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info