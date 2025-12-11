Morning news brief

© 2025 WWNO
Published December 11, 2025 at 3:45 AM CST

Senate to vote on two health care proposals Thursday to address rising cost, the Fed approves its third straight interest rate cut, Trump says the U.S. seized an oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast.

