Morning news brief
Rob Reiner's son arrested after his parents' deaths, authorities release images of suspected gunman in Brown University shooting, police say Bondi Beach shooting was inspired by Islamic State group.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Rob Reiner's son arrested after his parents' deaths, authorities release images of suspected gunman in Brown University shooting, police say Bondi Beach shooting was inspired by Islamic State group.
Copyright 2025 NPR