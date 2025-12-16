© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

WWNO's HD service is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We are currently working to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience until our full services are restored.

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
A Martínez
Published December 16, 2025 at 3:30 AM CST

Rob Reiner's son arrested after his parents' deaths, authorities release images of suspected gunman in Brown University shooting, police say Bondi Beach shooting was inspired by Islamic State group.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info