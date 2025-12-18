© 2025 WWNO
Evan Wang, this year's National Youth Poet Laureate, wants to use poetry to enact social change

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 18, 2025 at 11:06 AM CST

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Evan Wang, the first young man to be named the National Youth Poet Laureate by the literary group Urban Word.

His love for poetry began in his early teens, inspired by other past winners like Amanda Gorman. Now, he wants to find a way to use poetry to organize his community and enact social change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom

