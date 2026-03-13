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Some Gen Z Americans can't stop 'Chinamaxxing'

NPR | By Ashish Valentine
Published March 13, 2026 at 3:09 PM CDT

Despite rising tensions between the world's two largest economies, a growing number of young Americans are becoming captivated by China, as seen in the online trend "Chinamaxxing."

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Ashish Valentine
Ashish Valentine joined NPR as its second-ever Reflect America fellow and is now a production assistant at All Things Considered. As well as producing the daily show and sometimes reporting stories himself, his job is to help the network's coverage better represent the perspectives of marginalized communities.
See stories by Ashish Valentine

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