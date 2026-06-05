Could Trump become an early lame duck?
President Trump needs Congress to help him pass his agenda, but some of his more controversial moves may be getting in the way of his relationship with Republicans on Capitol Hill.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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President Trump needs Congress to help him pass his agenda, but some of his more controversial moves may be getting in the way of his relationship with Republicans on Capitol Hill.
Copyright 2026 NPR