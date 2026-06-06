'Wait Wait' for June 6. 2026: Live in Austin with Not My Job guest Elana Meyers Taylor
This week's show was recorded in Austin with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Elana Meyers Taylor and panelists Brian Babylon, Rachel Coster, and Tom Papa. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Alzo This Time
Birthday Party Scramble; Hollywood Smashes the Like and Subscribe Button; Tarps Off!
Panel Questions
Ladies Vs. Zootopia
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a twist on a quintessential summer thing, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor answers our questions about White Castle
Peter talks to legendary Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor. Elana plays our game called, "Sledder, meet Slider." Three questions about White Castle hamburgers.
Panel Questions
Club Med's Scary New Feature; A New Reason to Rumspringa
Limericks
Alzo Slade reads three news related limericks: Fresh Eggs At Your Estate; A Catholic Calendar Conundrum; Spreading the Good Creamy Word
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, what will be the next trend at baseball stadiums?
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