In these schools, the World Cup is a teachable moment
One school district outside Boston is turning the World Cup into a teachable moment, with elementary classes learning about different countries' languages, food and wildlife.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
One school district outside Boston is turning the World Cup into a teachable moment, with elementary classes learning about different countries' languages, food and wildlife.
Copyright 2026 WBUR