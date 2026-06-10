DOJ blocked in CA from getting trans medical files
The Trump administration has been trying to get medical records of trans youth from hospitals for months. A federal judge in California just issued a temporary restraining order.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
The Trump administration has been trying to get medical records of trans youth from hospitals for months. A federal judge in California just issued a temporary restraining order.
Copyright 2026 NPR