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What are the peptides that the FDA may soon ease access to?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 23, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT

An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration is meeting Thursday and Friday to consider easing restrictions to seven experimental therapies. These peptides are touted by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but the scientific evidence to support them is thin.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest from Sarah Boden, a health and science reporter who contributes to NPR.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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