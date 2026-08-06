Morning news brief

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Iran says it's close to a deal with Oman over navigation on the Strait of Hormuz, a look at the challenges both candidates for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat will face, Trump touts U.S. economy in Vegas.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Iran says it's close to a deal with Oman over navigation on the Strait of Hormuz, a look at the challenges both candidates for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat will face, Trump touts U.S. economy in Vegas.
Copyright 2026 NPR